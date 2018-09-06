BuffaloNews.com
Students return to class at Buffalo's School 45
Students and parents walk to school 45 on Sept. 6, the first day of class in Buffalo.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Assistant Principal Jennifer English welcomes students back.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Mary Hunter, Transportation Coordinator, welcomes students to School 45 on the first day of school.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Students and parents applaud as they are welcomed back to school with a red carpet and music at School 45.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Fatima Omar dances to the music before starting the first day of classes at School 45.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Teachers clap as students and parents are welcomed back to school with a red carpet and music at School 45 on the first day of classes.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Teachers clap and give high-fives as students and parents are welcomed back to school.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Principal Lynn Piccirillo welomes students and parents back with a red carpet and music at School 45.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Abdyakub Yakub, right, hugs his friend Tucker Seneca, left.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Students and parents are welcomed back with a red carpet and music at School 45 on the first day of school in Buffalo.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Muktar Abdi hugs teacher Jordan Seneca as students and parents are welcomed back for classes at the International School 45.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Teachers clap as students and parents are welcomed back to school.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Principal Lynn Piccirillo, left, and Assistant Principal Jennifer English welcome students and parents back with a red carpet and music.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Photo:
1
/ 14
Thursday, September 6, 2018
Recent Galleries
