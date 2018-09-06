BuffaloNews.com
Local News
Sports
Bills
Sabres
High Schools
High Schools Scoreboard
Colleges
Bisons and Baseball
Bandits
Soccer
Outdoors
WNY Auto Racing
NCAA Basketball
Bills
News
Analysis
Commentary
Fandom
Long form
Multimedia
Sabres
Gusto
Food and Drink
Music
Festivals
Theater
Family
Movies
Comedy
Art
Dance
Deaths
Death Submissions
Helpful Links
Last 24 Hours
E-edition
Business
Business Wire
Crime
Editorials
Education
Events Calendar
Submit Event
Photo Galleries
Politics
PolitiFact New York
TV and Media
Tops TV
Weather
Forecast
Weddings
Submit Announcement
Submit Golden Anniversary
WNY History
Sponsored Content
[BN] Ads
Buffalo Job Finder
Buffalo Cars
Special Sections
Buffalo Magazine
Buffalo Brides
BN Home
Classifieds
Contests
Pet Place
Tops TV
Communities
Erie County
Amherst
Buffalo
Hamburg
Lancaster
Town of Tonawanda
Niagara County
Health and Fitness
Lifestyles
Books
Fashion
Gardening
Home and Style
Opinion
Editorials
Letters to the Editor
Adam Zyglis
State
Sign In
Subscribe
Share this article
FACEBOOK
TWITTER
EMAIL
Pinterest
LinkedIn
Reddit
WhatsApp
Buffalo Bills practice, Sept. 5
Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott talks to the media before practice.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Kyle Williams warms up during practice.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy warms up.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills offensive tackle De'Ondre Wesley blocks offensive tackle Jordan Mills during practice.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills center Russell Bodine blocks Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Ruben Holcomb.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills offensive guard Ryan Groy blocks Bills offensive guard Wyatt Teller.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills offensive guard Marshall Newhouse lines up for a blocking drill.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills offensive guard Ryan Groy lines up for a blocking drill.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills offensive guard Ryan Groy lines up for a blocking drill.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills quarterback Nathan Peterman lines up for a passing drill.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills quarterback Nathan Peterman hands off the ball to running back LeSean McCoy during practice.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills quarterback Nathan Peterman throws a pass.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills running backs LeSean McCoy Patrick DiMarco work together in a drill.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills running back Keith Ford carries the ball during practice.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Zay Jones catches a pass.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin catches a pass.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills quarterback Nathan Peterman throws a pass during practice.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy and quarterback Nathan Peterman talk during practice.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Zay Jones catches a pass.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
More Galleries
Prospects Challenge: Bruins 3, Sabres 1
Music is Art Festival 2018
#EveryDayAPhoto 2018
Smiles at Frederick Law Olmsted Gala
Sabres Prospect Challenge game
Williamsville North vs Clarence
Smiles at Cookie Monsta and Funtcase in Town Ballroom
Smiles at Niall Horan at Darien Lake
South Park 12, Maritime/Health Sciences 0
Photo:
1
/ 20
Wednesday, September 5, 2018
Buffalo Bills practice, Sept. 5.
Share
Tweet
EMAIL
Recent Galleries
Share this article