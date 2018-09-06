BuffaloNews.com
Cask and Cow: Restaurant review
The Holy Nandi is a black truffle-infused black Angus burger topped with crimini mushroom, caramelized balsamic onions and brie garlic spread.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Cask and Cow is at 840 Center St. in Lewiston.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
The crispy asparagus is tempura-battered and comes with Southwestern ranch.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Cask and Cow is at 840 Center St. in Lewiston.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Cask and Cow is at 840 Center St. in Lewiston.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
The stuffed pepper dip is made with carred Hungarian peppers, andouille sausage, mozzarella and cream cheese and comes with pita chips.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Cask and Cow is at 840 Center St. in Lewiston.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Cask and Cow is at 840 Center St. in Lewiston.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
The Maverick is a black Angus burger topped with provolone, fried capicola, crispy onions panko-crusted Hungarian pepper spread and garlic truffle aioli.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Cask and Cow is at 840 Center St. in Lewiston.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Decorative lighting.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
The kale and apple salad is made with kale and spring mix, crisp bacon, walnuts, gorgonzola cheese, Granny Smith apples, charred cherry tomatoes and balsamic dressing.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
This is the game room; it also can be used as a private dining room.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
This is the game room; it also can be used as a private dining room.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
The truffle fries side comes with white truffle oil, parsley and shaved parmesan.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Cask and Cow is at 840 Center St. in Lewiston.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
The wallpaper in the bar area is historic photos of Lewiston. This was the landing for the ferry that came from Toronto.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Cask and Cow is at 840 Center St. in Lewiston.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Thursday, September 6, 2018
Cask and Cow is at 840 Center St. in Lewiston. The bar-restaurant proffers creative burgers such as the Holy Nandi and the Maverick.
