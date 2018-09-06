Forum will examine 'open government' issues

A public forum on "Open Government Issues: A Statewide Perspective," will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Sept. 26 in the Theodore Roosevelt Inaugural Site, 641 Delaware Ave.

Sponsored by the Buffalo Niagara Coalition for Open Government, the forum will include Susan Lerner, executive director of New York State Common Cause, and John Kaehny, executive director of Reinvent Albany. The coalition also will highlight some of its accomplishments and recognize community leaders who have stood up for open government.

Those who plan to attend should RSVP to paulwolf2@gmail.com.