Bills' final preseason odds aren't promising

The NFL season kicks off in a few hours, so this is the final minutes for oddsmakers to make their prognostications.

And, probably, to no surprise, the odds on the Bills have been going in the long-shot direction.

Nobody was expecting the Bills to win the Super Bowl, but the Bovada odds have gone from 66-1 on the day after the Super Bowl to 200-1 today. That is the worst in the NFL by a wide margin. The Jets are next at 150-1.

The Patriots are the favorites at 11-2 after opening at 5-1. The Rams and Eagles are tied for second at 17-2, followed by the Steelers at 10-1 and the Packers and Vikings at 11-1. The Bills play on the road at Green Bay and Minnesota in the first four weeks of the season.

As for the AFC, the Bills are at 55-1 to win conference championship. The Patriots are favored at 3-1.

Interestingly, the Bills do not have the longest odds to win the AFC East. That belong to the Jets. The Patriots are a heavy, heavy favorite.

5/16/18 Current Odds (9/6/18)

New England Patriots 2/15 1/8

Miami Dolphins 12/1 11/1

Buffalo Bills 12/1 14/1

New York Jets 14/1 15/1