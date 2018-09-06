Faith in the memory of family, friend fuels UB linebacker Matt Otwinowski

Matt Otwinowski takes a moment of each week out of his football preparation to reflect on two people he's lost: his father, George, and his former high school teammate, Jake West.

He prays for his father before each University at Buffalo football game and asks for strength, guidance and protection. George Otwinowski died in the summer of 2007 of a brain aneurysm, when Otwinowski was 9 years old.

Then, he makes his way over to the hash mark at the nearest 26-yard line, and reaches down to touch the stripe on the field. That way, he sends a message to West, who wore No. 26 at LaPorte (Ind.) High School and who died in 2013 due to an enlarged heart.

"My father's death was completely unexpected," Otwinowski said. "Shocking. So was Jake's. But it gives me a bigger reason to keep playing football."

Otwinowski channels his faith and energy into football, as a player or as a pupil of the sport."I'm always ready for whenever my opportunity comes to be on the field, whether it's special teams or on defense," said Otwinowski, as he and the Bulls (1-0) get ready to face Temple at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. "I'm ready for that opportunity and I want to make the most of it whenever I'm out there."

The 20-year-old had a breakout game in Buffalo's 48-10 win against Delaware State. The 6-foot-2, 229-pound middle linebacker maximized his playing time in the Bulls' season opener with a team-high 10 tackles, which was also a single-game best for Otwinowski.

Otwinowski's 10 tackles are an early-season payoff for a player whom UB coach Lance Leipold, teammate Khalil Hodge and former high school coach Dave Sharpe regard as a student of the game.

"Matt was one of those players that, when he, his freshman year, he went back to his room at night and studied notes and came back the next day and started asking more questions off those, and what he didn't understand," Leipold said. "A lot of times guys are nervous and not confident enough to ask a question and he did those things."

The analytical approach, Otwinowski said, comes from his family's background in education. His mother, Michelle, is a fourth-grade teacher in Indiana. She and George raised him and his brother, Andrew, to work hard, to think critically and to not be afraid to ask questions. Otwinowski brought that approach to football.

"I don't know if we've had a freshman player pick up the defensive scheme faster than Matt," Leipold said.

Sometimes, he surprises his coaches with some of the questions he asks during film study, and some of the things he sees surprise his teammates, who seek him out for answers.Otwinowski became Hodge's go-to guy when it came to answering questions about football. Hodge said he regarded Otwinowski so highly that he cast a vote for team captain in favor of Otwinowski, who is studying accounting. Hodge respects his approach to the game and what he gives to the Bulls.

"Having Matt on our team, we're a better team because of it," Hodge said. "No doubt."

Otwinowski developed his initial curiosity for the game when his father, who was also his Pop Warner coach, introduced him to football in elementary school in LaPorte, a town about 25 miles west of South Bend, Ind.

"I gained my work ethic and my daily habits from my parents," Matt Otwinowski said. "During camp, or whether its practice during the week, even when you're tired, they told me to always go 100 percent. Always stick to that process, and grow better every day."

They also encouraged their son to look deeper into the game.

That curiosity grew into a cerebral approach to football, one in which Otwinowski dissected plays, pored over film and always sought more knowledge from his father, from his coaches and from his teammates.

"That helped him, that mindset," said Sharpe, who coached him in 2015, Otwinowski's senior year at LaPorte. "He was just so ahead of his time as a high school player. As he prepared for college, he already knew about meetings for hours and he knew he'd have to learn a real thick playbook. He knew the best way to get on the field was to over-impress coaches by being mentally prepared."

Otwinowski wasn't a starter in his first two seasons at Buffalo, but he had 47 tackles (29 solo, 28 assisted) in 24 games. He impressed Hodge, the Bulls' starting middle linebacker, who noticed how fast his teammate picked up the playbook as a freshman in 2016. Otwinowski is effectively the understudy to Hodge, but Hodge found himself asking questions of Otwinowski, in a constant effort to absorb what his teammate already understood.

"You don't know what teammates are able to teach you, but Matt is probably the first person people go to, for help with the playbook," Hodge said. "It's really cool, because there were times when he wasn't getting as many reps as he might like, but his understanding of the game is great. It's just crazy."

Hodge also noticed how Otwinowski was one of the players to arrive at practice or to a meeting, and one of the last to leave, and the time he devoted away from meetings and film study to football. Otwinowski's 10 tackles against Delaware State, Hodge said, is a testament to what Otwinowski puts into football.

"That work ethic, it's in his approach and in everything he does," Hodge said.

It is also a testament to the people Otwinowski has lost, but who helped shape him, and whose memory he plays for each weekend at Buffalo.

"Matt keeps that in the back of his head, and that could be part of the reason why he works so hard, for those people," Hodge said. "That says a lot, especially about the impression his dad made on him in the brief time he had him in his life. The lessons he instilled in his son, he's able to carry out what his dad gave him."