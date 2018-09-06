EMERLING, Pearl M.

EMERLING - Pearl M. A longtime resident of Boston, NY, a wife and mother who was active in community service as well as in the family's businesses, died June 25, 2018. She was 97. Pearl was preceded in death in 2009 by her husband of 63 years, Maurice J. Emerling; her parents, Louis and Anna (Dennies) Buggenhagen; a son, Leigh; her infant daughter, Sara Jane; and her siblings, Franklin (Eleanor) Buggenhagen, Mildred (George) Monckton, Harvey (Ruth) Buggenhagen, and Ervin (Evelyn) Buggenhagen. She is survived by four children, Maureen (Douglas Ronsheim) of Mayville, Carl A. (Sandra) of Boston, Roy L. (Jennifer) of Orchard Park, and Janis (William) Solak of Boston; her daughter-in-law, Dianne (late Leigh); her sister-in-law, Marcia (late Frank) Santoro of Long Island; 15 beloved grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and dear friends. There will be no prior visitation. A memorial Service will be held on Saturday, September 8th at 11 a.m. at Faith United Church of Christ, 8651 Boston State Road, Boston, NY 14025. In accordance with her wishes, her body has been donated to the University at Buffalo School of Medicine. Flowers are gratefully declined. Memorial donations may be made to the Boston Free Library, P.O. Box 200, Boston, NY 14025; or to Faith United Church of Christ in Boston.