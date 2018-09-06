Editorial: More secrecy from the church

Does Bishop Richard J. Malone really want to take a page from the playbook of the Nixon White House? It looks that way.

The administration of President Richard Nixon was so obsessed with leaks of classified information that it formed a "Plumbers" unit to stop them. Members included E. Howard Hunt and G. Gordon Liddy, of Watergate fame.

The News reported this week that the Buffalo Diocese has tightened security at headquarters in reaction to the leaking of internal documents to WKBW-TV reporter Charlie Specht.

The locks were changed and security guards posted at the door. The offices are under video surveillance and email has been encrypted. Security badges are needed to get in.

Is the chancery trying to fend off Russian hackers or some other cyber attackers? No, the stepped up security is to keep private diocesan communications from falling into the hands of journalists and, through them, the public.

What's wrong with this picture? Plenty.

In an interview with The Buffalo News back in June, Malone said "there's nothing being hidden" from the public about abuse allegations. In a March interview, Malone said the United States' Conference of Catholic Bishops' Charter for the Protection of Children and Young People "calls us to transparency" in handling the issue.

The call is going unanswered.

Back in the spring, the diocese did, under public pressure, release a list of names of priests accused of past abuses. But WKBW's recent report, relying on internal emails, memos and letters leaked from the diocese, showed Malone kept two priests in ministry despite complaints against them of misconduct. And, according to the report, the bishop helped cover up the abuse allegations against Rev. Robert Yetter, who recently resigned as pastor of St. Mary's Church in Swormville.

The News reported this week that lawyers for the diocese tried to stop WKBW-TV from broadcasting the stories. And since the TV reports aired, Malone has been under mounting public pressure, with businessman Paul Snyder III, a church deacon, and some prominent politicians calling on him to resign. This page has also pushed for him to step down.

As noted in this space before, many of the reported instances of abuse against children or teenagers took place years before Malone was installed here. But if "there's nothing being hidden," why is the diocese exerting its energy and resources on locking things down rather than opening them up? What else is the chancery hiding in its files?

Concerns about physical and online security are reasonable for any institution. And certainly most of us would not want our personnel files open to public inspection. But this is the wrong emphasis, at the wrong time. Children have been molested and, here and around the world, the church conspired to cover it up. It's time to own up.

Bishops in Boston, Pennsylvania and elsewhere have been forced out of their posts not because of misdeeds by priests with whom they served, but for covering up their crimes, for transferring suspected pedophiles from one parish to another, with no warnings given and few if any consequences enforced.

A common thread among adults who step forward to accuse clergy of sex abuse is that they want their grievances heard, and the conspiracy of silence broken. In some cases they seek financial compensation, but more often they just want the truth known.

The abuse of children is something that happens in dark corners, and is enabled by those who keep its shameful secrets. Bishop Malone needs to understand this and let the call to transparency become more than a meaningless slogan.