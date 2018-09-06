DRAGONETTE, Martha "Lori" (Stadler)

September 3, 2018. Dedicated and loving mother of Karen (Ronald) Kaun, Dr. Nicholas (Maria), Rosemarie (Robert) Wilamowski, Dr. James (Sandra), Dr. Joseph (Emily) and Margaret (Joseph) DiGiacomo; dear grandmother of 16 grandchildren including Andrew Kaun and two great-grandchildren; sister of Franz Joseph Stadler, Charlotte Swartz, Margaret (William) Borchert, Marie Linda (Michael) Golinski, Karl (Debi) Stadler, the late Elizabeth "Betty" Stuff, and the late Helga Dombrowski and sister-in-law of Thomas Stuff and Thomas Dombrowski; also survived by many nieces and nephews. A reception celebrating her life will be held on Friday, September 7th from 5-8 PM at the Fairdale Banquet Center, 672 Wehrle Dr., Amherst, NY 14225. A memorial mass will be celebrated on Saturday, September 8th at 10 AM at St. Luke Lutheran Church, 900 Maryvale Dr., Cheektowaga, NY 14225. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Buffalo.