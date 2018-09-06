DAIGLER, Adelheid D. (Full)

Of Williamsville, entered into rest September 4, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Roman J. Daigler; devoted stepmother of Gerald (Patricia) Daigler, M.D.; devoted stepmother and best friend of Nancy C. Daigler; cherished grandmother of Anne Daigler, Elizabeth (Michael) Edbauer, Wendy (Carl) Montante, Natalie Speegle, Gerald (Lisa) Daigler, Jr., Peter (Danielle) Daigler and Jennifer (Thomas) Lane; fond great-grandmother of many great-grandchildren; loving aunt of many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Sunday from 3-7PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Joseph-University Church, 3269 Main St., Buffalo, on Monday at 10 o'clock (please assemble at church). Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. A special thank you to the staff of Blocher Home for their love and care over the years and a sincere thank you to the nurses at Millard Suburban Hospital who cared for Addie. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sisters of St. Francis, 4421 Lower River Rd., Stella Niagara, NY 14144. Online condolences may be shared at www.lombardofuneralhome.com