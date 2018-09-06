Cheektowaga police pull child from hot car with mother passed out in front seat

A 3-year-old girl was pulled from inside a hot car Tuesday night in Cheektowaga after police said an officer found the girl's mother overdosed on heroin and slumped over the center console with a needle sticking out of her arm.

As an officer approached the vehicle in a parking lot at Genesee Street and Harlem Road at about 11 p.m., the child jumped up on the seat, Cheektowaga police said Thursday in a news release

The car's windows were closed and the doors locked. The temperature outside was 75, according to National Weather Service data, and the car's heater was running, according to police.

After pounding on the windows – which failed to rouse the mother – the officer smashed a window and removed the child, who was sweating profusely and beet-red.

The mother, identified as Jade Nikel, 28, of Cheektowaga, woke up just as police were about to administer naloxone. Officers found heroin in the car.

Nikel was charged with reckless endangerment, child endangerment, criminal possession of a controlled substance and possession of a hypodermic instrument. She was taken to Erie County Medical Center for evaluation.

The child, who was treated for dehydration, was released to a family member. Child Protective Services was notified.