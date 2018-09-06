Canisius, Niagara men's basketball featured on flexible ESPNU schedule

Both Canisius and Niagara men's basketball are featured on the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference's flexible ESPNU schedule, which was announced by the league Thursday morning. The Griffs have three opportunities to be selected as part of the MAAC's Friday night Wildcard Games, while the Purple Eagles have two.

ESPNU and the MAAC will use a flex format for four of the eight MAAC games on the station's schedule, allowing the two sides to select the best possible matchup as the season moves along. Every game on Jan. 25, Feb. 8, Feb. 22 and March 1 is up for consideration.

That opens the door for one home and two road Canisius games — Feb. 8 at Rider, Feb. 22 at Monmouth and March 1 vs Siena — and two road Niagara games — Feb. 8 at Siena and Feb. 22 at Rider.

The wildcard games will be announced 21 days prior to each matchup.

Only two MAAC games are locked in on television: Quinnipiac at Marist in women's basketball on Jan. 10 and Siena at Marist in men's basketball on Jan. 11.