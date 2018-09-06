Canalside to throw End of Summer Fitness Bash on Sunday

Some of the top outdoor fitness instructors at Canalside will return to the downtown waterfront park this weekend for one last summer hurrah.

“We talked about it and said, ‘Let's end with a big splash,’ ” said Maureen Hanagan, manager of community relations with BlueCross BlueShield of Western New York, which sponsors health and fitness activities at Canalside.

The End of Summer Fitness Bash will run from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday. It will include some of the most popular classes that took place during the fourth summer season of fitness just west of KeyBank Center.

All classes offered will be free, as was the case with the classes that ran from early June to late August.

The schedule:

Soma Cura Yoga: 8 a.m., with acoustic guitarist and violinist

Zumba: 9 a.m., with DJ Nicholas Picholas

RevFit: 10 a.m., resistance training, with DJ Nicholas Picholas

Zumbini for Kids: 11 a.m., Zumba-style, family friendly class

Barre Centric: Noon, full-body fitness class, with DJ Nicholas Picholas

Jada Blitz Bootcamp: 1 p.m., with DJ Nicholas Picholas

Salsa for the Soul: This dance class also starts at 1 p.m.

The Canalside Tent will offer healthy snacks and the BlueCross BlueShield of WNY Healthy Zone Cruiser will provide giveaways after each class. The Urban Fruits and Veggies Truck, Alz Roots Café and Balanced Bodies also will be set up on the Canalside boardwalk.

Fitness classes have been offered during the last four summers. This weekend offers the first End of Summer Bash.

“We had another good, solid season,” Hanagan said.

Along with classes that will be presented on Sunday, two other popular summer offerings included Everyone Can Dance and Josh and Friends, which provided fitness choices for people of all ages and abilities.

Canalside also will offer two free RevRide cycling classes at 9 and 10 a.m. Sept. 16, before switching gears to winter sports. A limited number of bikes are available and can be reserved by clicking here.

After that, the Ice at Canalside will open as weather allows.

"We trade our sneakers for our skates quicker than we can blink," BlueCross BlueShield spokeswoman Amber Ciesiulka said.

