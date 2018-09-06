BYTNER, Charlotte J.

BYTNER - Charlotte J. September 1, 2018, of St. Petersburg, FL, formerly of Buffalo, NY; daughter of the late Carrie (nee Paczkowski) and Leo Bytner. Funeral from the PACER FUNERAL HOME INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd. (2 blocks east of Dick Road), Monday, 10:30 and Queen of Martyrs Church, 11 AM. Visitation Sunday 3-6 PM. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. Charlotte was a graduate of D'Youville College and University of Buffalo, with degrees in Social Work. She was a member of Academy of Certified Social Workers. Share online condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com