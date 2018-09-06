BUTLER, Barbara A. (Zitzka)

September 4, 2018, age 102, of North Tonawanda. Wife of the late James C. Butler; mother of Mary-Elizabeth (Lewis) McCaw and Jamie (Richard) Butler-Domis; grandmother of Katherine (Michael) Snowney, Meaghan (Joseph) Sowinski and Sarah (Jeffrey) Pascucci; great-grandmother of Kiera Snowney, Madeleine and Tyler Sowinski, Amelia and Nora Pascucci; and sister of Dorothy Foels and the late Wendell, George and Donald Zitzka, Teresa Mayer and Anna Gomlovits. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews. Friends may call from 5-8 PM on Friday only at the HAMP FUNERAL HOME, Inc., 37 Adam St at Seymour, Tonawanda. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 AM Saturday at Our Lady of Czestochowa Church, Oliver and Center Streets, North Tonawanda. Friends invited. If desired, memorials to the North Tonawanda Inter-Church Food Pantry are preferred. Complete obituary, condolences and directions at www.hampfuneral.com