'Go back to sleep. Wrong house.': Burglar startles sleeping Buffalo couple

A Buffalo couple awakened by a burglar inside their West Side apartment early Wednesday got a stunning message from the intruder.

"Go back to sleep," he told each of them.

"Wrong house."

The couple, who live on Bird Avenue between Grant Street and Parkdale Avenue, told Buffalo police the burglar woke them shortly after 3:30 a.m. and pointed something at each of them, but they couldn't make out what it was in the darkness, according to a police report.

Whatever he was holding had a red laser pointer attached, they told police. The suspect fled before they could get a better look at him.

Police found a machete in a stairwell in the building. The victims told police they don't believe anything was taken.