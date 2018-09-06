BUDZISZEWSKI, Jeffrey D.

BUDZISZEWSKI - Jeffrey D. Of Angola, entered into rest September 4, 2018; beloved husband of Misty D. (nee Sullivan) Budziszewski; devoted father of Chloe and Brayden; loving son of Ronald and Adele Budziszewski; dear brother of Scott (Denise) Budziszewski; also survived by many nieces, relatives, and friends. Relatives and friends may visit LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Saturday from 2-5 PM. Funeral Service will immediately follow. Your online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com