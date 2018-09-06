BROZZA, Angeline G. (Lafornara)

BROZZA - Angeline G. (nee Lafornara)

September 3, 2018 at age 93. Beloved wife of the late Herman Brozza; longtime friend and companion of the late Frank Buffamonti; dear sister of the late Josephine Losi, Augustine Lafornara and Anthony Lafornara; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive friends on Friday from 4-8 PM at the GRECO FUNERAL HOME, 2909 Elmwood Ave. (near Sheridan Dr.), Kenmore. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, 10:00 AM from St. Andrew R.C. Church, 1525 Sheridan Dr. All are asked to assemble at church. Please share your condolences at

www.GRECOFUNERAL.com