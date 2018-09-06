BRIDGE, Kale

BRIDGE - Kale Died peacefully on September 5, 2018 after a long battle with cancer. Survived by his loving wife Kathy (Griffin), son Kale (fiance;, Jennifer Maxwell), grandchildren Andrew and Gabriella and siblings Cheryl (John) Brown, Laurie (Richard) Zaccarine, Stuart (Inez) Bridge and the late Ray (late Janice) Bridge. Also survived by his father-in-law Bill Griffin, sisters-in-law Mary (Glenn) Pasier, Peggy (Dave) Gilmour, Colette (Chris) Gibson, Maureen Higgins, Julie (John) Harrington, and brothers-in-law Bill, T.J., and the late Jim "Jumbo" Griffin, along with many other loving nieces and nephews. Friends may call Friday from 4-7PM at the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. (Southtowns Chapel), 3155 Orchard Park Road, where a Funeral Service will follow at 7:00PM. No need to dress up. In Kale's honor, wear your favorite jeans. Flowers gratefully declined. Online condolences at www.CANNANFH.com