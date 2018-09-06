BRANDEL, Bruce Raymond

BRANDEL - Bruce Raymond September 4, 2018, age 68; beloved husband of 23 years to Beverly A. (nee Smith) Brandel; dearest father of Sean Gallagher, Bruce R. II (Christine) Brandel, and Brooke Brandel; devoted grandfather of Carter, Oliver, and Chloe; also survived by many loving cousins, nieces, and nephews. The family will be present Saturday from 1 to 3 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Drive (corner Hopkins Road), where a Funeral Service will follow at 3 PM. Bruce was a Navy Veteran who served during Vietnam, a Professor at ECC, for 30 plus years who enjoyed scuba diving, traveling, cooking, and being a wine enthusiast. Flowers gratefully declined. If so desired, donations may be made in Bruce's memory to Hospice Buffalo, Inc, Wounded Warriors Project of Erie County, or the charity of your choice. Share condolences online at www.amigone.com