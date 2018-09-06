Books in Brief: My Family Divided by Diane Guerrero; City of Ghosts by Victoria Schwab

CHILDREN'S NONFICTION

My Family Divided: One Girl's Journey of Home, Loss and Hope by Diane Guerrero with Erica Moroz; Henry Holt, 249 pages ($18.99) Ages 8 to 12.

With the divisive rhetoric and political debates raging about immigration, the time is right for publication of this poignant memoir by actress Diane Guerrero ("Orange Is the New Black," "Jane the Virgin"), whose parents were deported to Colombia when she was 14 years old. She paints a vivid picture of her adolescent self, clearly recalling the terrible day in 2001 when she returned home from high school at the Boston Arts Academy to find her parents gone. Guerrero goes on to tell her parents' story as new arrivals in the U.S., their hard work at two jobs (her father worked as a restaurant dishwasher and at a factory, her mother babysat and cleaned hotels and office buildings), their efforts to create a stable family life for Diane and her half-brother Eric, the family dinners, the holiday celebrations with immigrant neighbors. (The book includes many black and white family photos.) Then there's the back story of the hard lives in Colombia that inspired the Guerreros to seek a better life in the U.S.: her mother pregnant at 17 by a man who turned out to be a bigamist; her father, forced to leave school at 14 to work fulltime in the fields picking beans after both his parents died. The Guerreros, with son Eric, flew to the U.S. in 1986 on a visitor visa to visit a relative in New Jersey with no intention of returning home. The shadow of their undocumented status followed them, in frequent moves, the constant scramble to make money to pay the rent, Eric's unhappy adolescence and inability to find work or vote, the constant worry and quarrels and Diane's first realization, at age 7, that her parents could be deported any time, and she could be left alone. They made attempts to gain legal status. Her mother applied for amnesty and was denied. Her father hired a supposed immigration lawyer he learned about on a tip from a neighbor. The man ended up up stealing thousands of dollars from the family and turned out to be a fraud. Guerrero offers personal details of her childhood, of home and family and school, the comfort she found in the Catholic church, her emerging singing talent. After her mother was deported the first time, Diane describes going with her father to get her first bra and to buy feminine hygiene products. Although Diane was able to finish high school living with friends after her brother and both parents were deported, she struggled with anxiety and depression. Her break into acting followed several lonely, difficult years and she frames her interesting memoir as a passionate argument for fair treatment of immigrants and the undocumented.

FICTION

City of Ghosts by Victoria (V.E. Schwab), Scholastic, 285 pages ($17.99) Ages 8 to 12.

The author of many teen and adult novels makes her middle-grade debut with this thrilling novel, set against a vividly drawn, spooky backdrop of Edinburgh, Scotland. Cassidy Black has been able to pull back the Veil separating the living from the dead since her own-near death experience when she was saved from drowning by a ghost named Jacob (who has become her best friend). Cassidy had been looking forward to a worry-free, summer beach vacation when her parents – authors of several books on the paranormal – break the news that they are all heading to Scotland to film a TV show about the world's most haunted places.

Schwab does a marvelous job depicting the ghostly byways of Edinburgh, with its graveyards and castles, in this suspenseful narrative as Cassidy and Jacob encounter the city's all-too-real ghosts including the terrifyingly creepy Raven in Red. Schwab skillfully amps up the suspense before wrapping things up nicely in a dramatic finale. Cassidy's love of photography, and the role played by reflective objects in repelling ghosts, is a nifty touch.