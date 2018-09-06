BOCHINSKI, Kathy A. (Bender)

Of Getzville, peacefully passed away September 3, 2018, at the age of 53. She was born to the late Alfred and Dorothy Bender on November 6, 1964. Kathy is survived by her loving husband, Scott; mother-in-law, Shirley; and brother-in-law, Steven. She also leaves behind her brother, Gary (Karen); special friends, Joe Kostusiak, Kathleen Sheedy, and numerous loving relatives and friends. Kathy enjoyed boating, cooking, baking and taking care of everyone around her, especially Choochie. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan, on Saturday (September 8th), from 12-3 PM. A Funeral Service will immediately follow. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com