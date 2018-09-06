Beer notes: Big Ditch cans Packet IPA, breweries collaborate on Fruit Beer Fest

Big Ditch cans a Lock Series IPA

Big Ditch Brewing Company (55 E. Huron St.) will release cans of Packet IPA (India pale ale) on Sept. 8. Four-packs of 16-ounce cans will be available for $14.99. Packet was the first beer in the brewery’s Lock Series of IPAs, first released in April 2017.

The popular 7.2 percent ABV (alcohol by volume) IPA is brewed with Galaxy, Mosaic and Pacific Jade hops. Big Ditch will relaunch the beer with a limited edition Packet Teku glass, available for $15 each. Only around 140 of the glasses are available, and when they’re gone, they’re gone.

Also for sale will be fresh cans of Deep Cut Double IPA, as well as the Buffalo Beer Week collaboration IPA, Class in Session. Call 854-5050.

Fruits of the harvest meet local beer

Gene McCarthy's and Old First Ward Brewing Company (73 Hamburg St.) will host the second annual Fruit Beer Festival from 2 to 5 p.m. Sept. 8.

Fruit beers will be featured from numerous local breweries including Flying Bison, Thin Man, 12 Gates, Community Beer Works, Buffalo Brewing Company, 42 North, Big Ditch, Hamburg Brewing, West Shore and Pressure Drop Brewing.

Tickets cost $30 (available here) and include a commemorative tasting glass and unlimited samples. The festival will also feature raffles and food available for purchase. Call 855-8948.

Community Beer Works releases taproom hours

Community Beer Works’ new taproom location is finally open to the public. Located at 520 7th St. in the West Side, it features 20 taps, Leonard Oakes Steampunk Cider, wine and a food menu of appetizers, burgers and rice bowls.

Business hours are: 3 to 10 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday; 3 p.m. to midnight Friday, noon to midnight Saturday, and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday. Closed Tuesdays. Call 759-4677.

NYBP's Snakebite merges witbier, cider

New York Beer Project (6933 S. Transit Road, Lockport) will release Niagara Snakebite on Sept. 9. The beer is a combination of NYBP’s Gameday Belgian Witbier and Blackbird Cider Works Estate Reserve Semi-Dry Cider (5.9 percent ABV). Call 743-6927.

Brickyard Brewing releases two beers

Brickyard Brewing Company (436 Center St., Lewiston) will release cans of two beers at 3 p.m. Sept. 8. Millions of Peaches is a gelato-inspired IPA brewed with local Sanger Farms peaches, Citra hops, vanilla beans and lactose (6.8 percent ABV).

Galaxy Mosaic Space Bronco is a twist on the brewery’s house IPA, brewed solely with Galaxy and Mosaic hops (6.8 percent ABV). Call 754-7227.