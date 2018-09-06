BEECHNER, Irene Mary

67, passed away Monday, September 3, 2018. She was born August 26, 1951 in Buffalo, NY, to the late Robert and Jean Becker Rollain. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Louise Evans. She leaves to cherish her memory, one daughter, Jean Moss and husband Jamey; one brother, Robert Rollain; two sisters, Jean Pytlik and Patti Dale; two grandchildren, Ryan and Nicholas Kurtz; three great-grandchildren. Graveside service will be held Saturday, September 8, 2018 at 11:00 AM at White Chapel Memorial Park, New York. Cornerstone Funeral Home of Nashville, NC is honored to be caring for the Beechner family.