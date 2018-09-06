ARBUTINA, Doris M. (Milison)

Age 85, September 4, 2018, of Tonawanda, NY. Beloved wife of George Arbutina for 62 years; devoted mother of Dennis (Betty), Joel (Deborah) and Paul (Danielle); adored grandmother of Jennifer, Ashley (Chris) Marcantonio, Michael and Elizabeth; dear sister of JoAnn (late Charles) DeBottis; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends may call Friday 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the LESTER H. WEDEKINDT, INC. FUNERAL HOME, 3290 Delaware Ave. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday at 10 AM in St. Francis of Assisi Church, 73 Adams St., Tonawanda, NY 14150. Please assemble at church. Entombment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in the memory of Doris to Hospice Buffalo, 222 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227. For online condolences, please visit www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com