Anchor Bar serves wings with ranch ... sort of

Anyone who remembers the outrage that greeted Frank’s RedHot’s pronouncement that wings go best with ranch dressing will be surprised by one result from last weekend’s National Buffalo Wing Festival.

Which wing was judged best in show this year?

Anchor Bar’s habanero ranch dry rub.

You read that right. The Anchor Bar, the birthplace of the chicken wing, the holy cathedral of wings, makes them with ranch flavoring. RANCH! And an expert panel of judges thought they tasted terrific.

“Would you define it as irony?” "Wing King" Drew Cerza said after the festival.

Mark Dempsey, Anchor Bar’s vice president, said the restaurant mixes powdered ranch flavoring into the dry rub. But they don’t dip the wings in ranch dressing.

“Even though we may be putting a little dry rub mixture on the wings, we’re still dunking them in blue cheese like everybody else in Buffalo,” Dempsey said.