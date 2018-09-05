YUHASZ, Joan A. (Acksel)

Age 92, of North Tonawanda, passed away September 2, 2018 at Buffalo General Hospital. Mother of the late Cheryl (John) Andrews; grandmother of Tracy (George) Quezada-Deck and Robert J. Andrews; great-grandmother of Joshua and Justin Quezada. Visitation Thursday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM in the WATTENGEL FUNERAL HOME, 533 Meadow Dr., N. Tonawanda. Funeral Services Friday at 10 AM from Abiding Savior Lutheran Church, 1534 Ruie Rd. Interment White Chapel Memorial Park. Online guest registry at www.wattengel.com