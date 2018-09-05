YAEGER, David C.

YAEGER - David C. Age 64, lifelong resident of the Tonawandas, died Sunday, September 2, 2018 at his residence. Father of Evan Yaeger and Alexis (Joel) Greinert; former husband of Bonnie (nee Griola) Yaeger; grandfather to Kylie, Darcy and Samuel and son of the late Charles and Dorothy (nee Schmidt) Yaeger. David loved baseball and was an avid fan of the Buffalo Bisons. He was a rock music fan; his favorite band was Pink Floyd. David enjoyed interacting with people, but he especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. Calling hours will be held Thursday, September 6 from 4-8 PM at JOHN O. ROTH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 25 William St. (between Morgan & Broad Sts.) Tonawanda, NY. Shared memories and eulogies will conclude calling hours at 8 PM. Everyone welcome. Condolences can be shared at www.rothfuneral.com