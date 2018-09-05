What to expect: Deep Purple, Judas Priest double up for rock rage

Think of blues-based hard rock and heavy metal as sounds that rattle dashboards in their own separate ways. Hear the deliberate and dynamic guitar forays, the undercurrent of bass and barrage of snares and cymbals. Envision the musicians behind these separate forms of nuanced mayhem, and you may see the lineups of the pulsating Deep Purple and Judas Priest. The English-born pair are set to team for an end-of-summer tour stop through their lengthy catalogs of hits and forgotten cuts, scheduled for 7 p.m. Sept. 5 at Darien Lake Amphitheatre. Here's a quick look at where both bands have been, how each is still standing, and what to expect at the show.

You know them from: Classic rock radio, mandatory metal spins or scenes from MTV's, “Beavis & Butthead”; wail-along songs like “Smoke on the Water” and “You've Got Another Thing Comin'”; or from the chords you tried to replicate as a fledgling garage guitarist.

Noted lineup, Deep Purple: The crew that delivered 1972’s smoky “Machine Head,” with Ritchie Blackmore (guitar), Ian Gillan (vocals), Roger Glover (bass), Jon Lord (keys), and Ian Paice (drums).

Current tour’s lineup: After the final departure of the incendiary Blackmore in 1993, Gillan, Glover and Paice found new life with former Kansas guitarist Steve Morse. After Lord retired in 2002, the band replaced his sound with well-traveled keyboardist Don Airey.

Noted lineup, Judas Priest: The leather-clad quintet’s commercial breakthrough on 1980’s “British Steel,” with Rob Halford (vocals), K.K. Downing and Glen Tipton (guitars), Ian Hill (bass), and Dave Holland (drums).

Current tour’s lineup: After a variety of lineup shifts over the last 38 years—including the retirement of Downing and departure of Tipton, who is currently battling Parkinson’s—the current Priest includes Halford and Hill, as well as Richie Faulkner and Andy Sneap (guitars) and Scott Travis (drums).

What to expect: Did you have these bands’ work on vinyl and cassette? Have you navigated the diversified and demonic offerings of each band backward and forward? Do you know that Purple frontman Gillan’s solo album “Gillan’s Inn” features Buffalo’s iconic Old Pink on its cover? If your answer is yes to all three, then you know what’s coming. For Deep Purple, “Hush,” “Highway Star” and even some choice cuts off 1984’s “Perfect Strangers.” For Judas Priest, new tracks off this year’s “Firepower,” along with sonically tame favorites like “Hell Bent for Leather” and “Metal Gods.” Mix it all together and it’s a recipe for a night of black T-shirts, air guitar and aching necks for those headed to Darien.

Tickets: $25 to $125, available via ticketmaster.com.