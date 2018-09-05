West Seneca's Anderson on U.S. V-ball team for World play

Matt Anderson of West Seneca will be among eight Olympians, who along with six others, will compete for the U.S. in the 2018 FIVB World Championships starting next week in Bari, Italy and Bulgaria.

Anderson, an opposite outside hitter who played on an NCAA championship team at Penn State, and holdovers from the U.S. bronze medalists in the 2016 Games in Rio. The others are outside hitters Aaron Russell and Taylor Sander, middle blockers David Smith and Max Holt, setters Micah Christenson and Kaika Shoji and liberto Erik Shoji.

Like Anderson, Russell and Holt played at Penn State.

The team left Anaheim, Calif., on Monday for a pre-Worlds warmup tournament on starting today in Ljubljana, Slovenia. Canada, Iran and Slovenia will also compete.

Anderson's team will begin pool play next Wednesday against Serbia. Others in the same pool are Australia, Russia, Cameroon and Tunisia.