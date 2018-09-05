WEBER, Doris M. (Zangerle)

September 1, 2018. Beloved wife of the late George J. Weber; devoted mother of Linda (Paul) Zach, Gregory (Susan), Jeffrey (Debra), and Michael (Julie) Weber; loving grandmother of twelve grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchildren; sister of Larry (Mary Lou) and the late Donald (Ruth) Zangerle; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends may call on Thursday from 2-4 PM at THE DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2480 Kensington Ave., Amherst, 14226, where a Funeral Service will be held at 4 PM. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo. Condolences may be shared at www.TheDietrichFuneralHome.com