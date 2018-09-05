Warm return to school: Heat advisory issued for much of WNY

As the first day of school for many in Western New York indicates that fall is coming, summer is still making its sticky presence felt.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for Wednesday for much of Western New York as the forecast calls for a high of 89 degrees in Buffalo, and a heat index reaching the upper 90s.

The heat advisory is in effect from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday for Erie, Niagara, Orleans, Genesee, Wyoming Counties and others.

"The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are possible," the National Weather Service advises.

Also recommended are frequent breaks for those who work outside and drinking plenty of liquids to combat possible dehydration.

Another hot and steamy day today. Heat ADVISORIES in effect for most of western and north central New York with heat indices 95 to 100F. Sharply cooler weather for Thursday, lasting into the coming weekend. pic.twitter.com/y2gPKb3LRz — NWS Buffalo (@NWSBUFFALO) September 5, 2018

Today's forecast says it will be sunny, with the chance of precipitation of 20 percent, with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. The low is forecast at 70 degrees this evening.

The record high for Buffalo on Sept. 5 is 92, set in 1948; the normal high is 75.

Tuesday's high was 89 at 3:46 p.m.; the record for Sept. 4 was 94 in 1953.