VENTURA, Sam D.

VENTURA - Sam D. Of Blasdell, NY. Entered into rest September 3, 2018. Beloved husband of Marie (nee Fitzpatrick) Ventura; devoted father of Sam J. (Jeananne) Ventura, James M. (Kathe) Ventura, and Barbara A. (Kenneth) Sherwood; cherished grandfather of ten grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; loving son of the late Angelo and Michaelina Ventura. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Thursday from 4-8 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Our Mother of Good Counsel Church, 3688 South Park Ave., Blasdell, on Friday morning at 9:30 o'clock (please assemble at church). Entombment Holy Cross Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com