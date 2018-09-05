Share this article

Town of Boston man arrested after domestic dispute

A Town of Boston man was arrested by State Police after a domestic dispute with a woman allegedly became physical, police said.

Shawn M. Ofield, 47, was charged with first-degree criminal contempt and second-degree harassment, according to troopers.

Police said the woman with whom Ofield had been arguing had an order of protection against him from a previous incident.

After his arrest Monday, Ofield was arraigned in Boston Town Court and held in the Erie County Holding Center on $100 bail.

He was scheduled to return to court at 10 a.m. Friday.

Harold McNeil – Harold McNeil is a native of Brooklyn. He previously worked as a reporter for the former WEBR 970 AM public radio station and later for the Niagara Gazette, a Gannett-owned newspaper. He has been a staff reporter for The Buffalo News since 1989.
