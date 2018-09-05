Orchard Park board nixes parking expansion around New Era Field

Parking in private lots around New Era Field will not be expanded for any Buffalo Bills game or any other event.

The Orchard Park Town Board unanimously approved Wednesday a new zoning law that restricts parking in residential and commercial lots to the footprint or parking capacity that existed on May 3, 2017 — when the board imposed a moratorium on the growth.

That was good news for William Young, of Oakwood Avenue, who was concerned property next to his house was purchased with the intent of tearing down the house to make room for parking.

"My house pretty much sits next to the lot where they want to park cars," he told the board on Wednesday night. He said he was concerned that if the law was not approved, he would have cars parked within two feet of his house.

But Mark Lester, who owns a home and several parcels on Big Tree Road next to the stadium, where he parks cars, said he bought some property with the intent of expanding parking. His family has owned the property and parked cars there since the stadium opened, he said.

"It will prohibit me from parking any additional vehicles," he told The Buffalo News. "As a result, there will probably be a shortage of parking at the stadium."

Town Supervisor Patrick Keem said the board has received complaints about houses being demolished and parking lots installed. He said people also have complained about flooding.

"The more blacktop we put down, the less soil there is to absorb water. As they expanded the asphalt parking areas, flooding started to occur," he said.