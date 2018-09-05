TETI, Sophie J. (Gill)

September 3, 2018, age 83 Beloved wife of the late Anthony Teti, Sr.; loving mother of Anthony Jr., John and the late Michael Teti; cherished grandmother of Michael and Lauren Teti; dear sister of Theresa (late Bob) Gooch, Lillian (late Gary) Schroeder, Anthony (Rosemarie) Gill and the late Bronislaus (late Caroline) and Archie (Dorothy) Gill; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Thursday from 3-7 PM at the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 3645 Genesee Street, Cheektowaga, where Funeral Services will be held at 7 PM. Friends invited. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com