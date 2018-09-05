Tartick handles 'Bachelor' decision with class

Jason Tartick handled the disappointment of not being named the next "Bachelor" with the same class that made the Western New Yorker a fan favorite on this past season's "The Bachelorette."

In a text exchange, Tartick praised the choice, Colton Underwood, announced Tuesday by the ABC reality show.

Underwood finished fourth in "The Bachelorette," one man behind Tartick in hoping to become the choice of Becca Kufrin.

"Colton is a brother to me, and I find genuine excitement in his successes and his journey to happiness," wrote Tartick. "That said, I am so thankful for all of the outreach and support. I am honored that Buffalonians all over the country have been proud of the manner in which I've represented our city. The support from my family, friends, community and fans has been so flattering and invaluable.

"When one chapter closes, another one begins and I'm excited for what's to come. My person is out there and with or without the show I'm in a great place to find happiness."

Asked if he was disappointed, Tartick added: "I'm searching for my one and I found love in a place I wasn't expecting it. Because of that, I was really looking forward to a journey in which I believed I could find my one. Unfortunately, that journey didn't come to fruition. I'm still so thankful for the show, the relationships I have made and the position it has put me in mentally to find my person.

"For all the amazing Buffalonians out there, I wish we could've had even more time to showcase how amazing our city is on a national level. But I think we did our beautiful Queen City justice!"

Asked if he has any hope that he might be on the show in another year, Tartick didn't rule it out.

"I'm very appreciative and supportive of the franchise and because of that I'd always be open to thoughts or opportunities within the franchise. Obviously the unknown is that I can't predict where I'll be … and if those opportunities present themselves."