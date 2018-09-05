SWINNICH, Edward

SWINNICH - Edward September 4, 2018. Beloved husband of the late Estelle; devoted father of Susan (Stan) Blas, Edward, Jr. (Kelly), and Kenneth (Santa Maria) Swinnich; loving grandfather of Lauren (Shalana), Jeremy, Edward, Philip, and Benjamin; devoted brother of Ronald (Sandra) and Richard (Diane) Swinnich; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation at the BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2005 Clinton St. (corner S. Ogden), Thursday from 4-7 PM. Mr. Swinnich was a Navy Veteran of World War II. Memorials in Edward's name may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Czestochowa, on Friday at 9 AM (please assemble at church). Flowers gratefully declined. Please share online condolences at www.buszkafuneralhome.com