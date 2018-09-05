SIMCHICK, Ronald J.

SIMCHICK - Ronald J. Of Derby, NY, September 3, 2018. Beloved husband of Pat Kaczmarczyk Simchick; loving father of Tracey E. Simchick and Deenah Rae (Andrew) Walkowski; also survived by many relatives and friends. Family will be present on Saturday from 8:30-9:45AM at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC. 5453 Southwestern Blvd. (Corner of Rogers Rd. 646-5555) and where prayers will be said at 9:45AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Victory Basilica at 10:30AM. Entombment will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery. Ron was a proud Airforce Veteran during the Cuban Missile Crisis and lifetime member of the Matthew Glab Post #1477. Ron was also retired from General Motors and member of the Local #774 Autoworkers Union. Lastly, Ron volunteered for the Town of Evans Operation Good Neighbor. Flowers gratefully declined. Condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com