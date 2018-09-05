Sean Kirst: In South Buffalo, it always matters when someone comes home

Sister Virginia Marie Grasso welcomed back Dennis Gleason with a hug, beneath an oak tree near the front door of the old St. Teresa's school.

That tree was there, Gleason said, when she was the principal in the 1960s and he was a little boy, running home for lunch between morning and afternoon classes in South Buffalo.

It was still growing when Sister Virginia Marie became Gleason's boss, when he spent a year teaching at St. Teresa's after he graduated from college at St. Bonaventure.

Tuesday, they started talking about the principal's assistant at the time, a young woman named Audrey Przybylak. Every girl and boy in Gleason's class knew their teacher was engaged to Audrey, and a joyous ripple - that familiar childhood response to romance - would go through the classroom whenever his fiancee poked her head through the heavy wooden door.

"It seems like she'd always be delivering papers upstairs," Sister Virginia Marie said, joining Gleason, now a grandfather of six, in a burst of laughter at the memory.

Based on their shared history, she understands not only how much Gleason lost, but how the rebirth of the closed 111-year-old school is a quiet statement on everything that caused him to move back to greater Buffalo, a move that he finalized by unpacking in East Aurora, over the past weekend.

Gleason and Sister Virginia Marie settled into folding chairs Tuesday in front of the building, alongside Sister Alice Roach, another former principal. They were part of a crowd of neighbors, alumni, merchants and former teachers who showed up for the ceremonial opening of the “School Lofts at Seneca Street,” the official name for 36 new apartments in a brick landmark just about everyone nearby will most likely still call St. Teresa's.

The project was handled by Karl Frizlen and his Frizlen Group Inc. A lineup of civic leaders took turns speaking about "what Seneca Street once was, and will be again," as Rep. Brian Higgins put it.

As for Gleason, he earned his invitation to the event as “one of the most loved and respected teachers in the school,” according to Marc Pasquale, founder and president of the Coalition for a Vibrant Seneca Street, a community organization that helped get the restoration rolling.

Yet his presence had deeper meaning. In Buffalo, it always matters when someone chooses to come home. While Gleason has barely finished unpacking his bags from the move, several old friends at the event, including Higgins, stopped to tell him, "Welcome back."

In his childhood neighborhood, simply through word of mouth, people already knew.

Gleason is now living in East Aurora after 16 years in Baldwinsville, near Syracuse. To him, St. Teresa's is an absolute symbol of his youth, a place that retains the dark wooden trim and echoing halls he remembers from childhood. He spoke of how kids would stand in line on snowy days in a school parking lot, waiting to get in, before they pulled off their rubber boots in the basement.

While Audrey also went to St. Teresa's, she was three years younger than Gleason. He does not recall her from grade school, “when three years was everything, before you got older and it was nothing,” even though they must have passed each other all the time, on Seneca Street.

He met her after he graduated from Bishop Timon High School and went on to Bonaventure. A mutual friend had died in the neighborhood. Gleason fell into conversation with Audrey at a small gathering, after the funeral.

That conversation changed their lives. They started dating. Before long, they were engaged. For a time, in the late 1970s, they both worked at St. Teresa’s, where Audrey remembered, as a child, having the soon-to-be-famous Tim Russert as a teacher.

“She was a talker,” said Sister Virginia Marie, while Gleason enthusiastically nodded his head. Always, as the couple moved from place to place, Audrey was the one who easily made friends, who turned strangers into neighbors, who found and reinforced their place in new communities.

They were married in 1979 and went on to raise four children. Gleason, whose wife always called him “Jack,” started off with a job reading meters for the old Niagara Mohawk Power Corp., the first step on a climb that would turn him into a company executive.

When NiMo was bought by National Grid, he stayed on and still works for that utility. His family eventually settled in Central New York, but the Gleasons retained close ties to Buffalo. Almost six years ago, they were driving home from a visit on a Sunday afternoon, traveling along Route 20 in Genesee County, when “everything changed,” as Gleason puts it.

He remembers glancing in the rearview mirror to make sure his 16-year-old daughter Kelly, listening to music on her headphones, was wearing a seat belt. He then looked toward Audrey, who had closed her eyes.

“Get some rest,” Gleason said. “I may need you to drive later.”

His memories stop there, until they click back in at the hospital. Another driver on Route 20, going in the opposite direction, swerved in traffic and his car veered directly into the Gleasons' vehicle.

Audrey was killed, at 55. Kelly was left in critical condition. Gleason, who said his injuries paled compared to his daughter's, endured multiple fractures that left him in the hospital for a month.

What he recalls is the kindness of those around him and the courage of his daughter. She was a fine athlete, a high school rower. He believes her conditioning helped to pull her through.

In Baldwinsville, the community rallied behind his family. He remembers many selfless gestures, such as the way his neighbors quietly decorated his house for Christmas that year, then took down the lights after the holidays.

As for Kelly, she was hospitalized for three months. She initially lost most of the use of one arm, and she endured pain that gave her father an new perspective on courage. Through it all, she remained focused on recovery, dedicated to the idea that she would eventually compete in rowing again for Baldwinsville.

When she was a senior, Gleason said, she was part of a crew that finished second in the state championships.

"With her injury, I didn't even know if she could come back," said her coach, Chris Ludden. "It was just a great sort of comeback story for a kid who had been injured so much."

Her father, inspired by that resilience, is still going through a healing of his own.

In the hospital, he received regular visits from Joe Domiano, a retired Buffalo firefighter who walked to school with him when they were boys.

Domiano's concern left Gleason thinking about the days when they ran outside in the morning to play kickball or catch in the street, when it seemed as if they could go through the entire day while recognizing every face they saw.

“You think about that whole thing, the fabric, those relationships you’ve had for your whole life, the people who’ve got your core values,” Gleason said. "Those are the people I want to be around."

While he will always be grateful for the compassion he found in Baldwinsville, he and Audrey talked for years about returning together to Western New York, and Gleason figures he is honoring their plan.

At St. Teresa's, everywhere he looked, he saw his wife.

