RZYRKOWSKI, James M.

RZYRKOWSKI - James M. September 2, 2018, age 80. Beloved father of Melissa (Joe) Reale, James M. (Lily) Rzyrkowski and Robyn (Andy) Stevens; son of the late Stephen and Alvira (nee Buczynski) Rzyrkowski; brother of Paul Rzyrkowski. The family will be present on Thursday 6-8 PM at the (Harris Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 8440 Main St. (near Harris Hill Rd.). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday afternoon at 12:30 PM at Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, 8500 Main St., Clarence. Family and friends invited. Please share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com