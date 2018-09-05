RYBARCZYK, Robert A. "Bob"

Of Hamburg, entered into rest September 4, 2018; beloved husband of Lois A. (nee Blake) Rybarczyk; devoted father of Yvonne (David) Gehring; cherished grandfather of Valerie (Peter) Smith, Brian (Melissa) Gehring and Amanda (Justin DuBose) Gehring; adored great-grandfather of Connor, Tenley, Delayna, Clayton, Claire and Brian, Jr.; loving son of the late Bernard and Lottie Rybarczyk; dear brother of Ethel, Bernard and the late Daniel. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Friday from 4-8 PM. Flowers gratefully declined. Your online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com