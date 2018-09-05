RIZZO, Salvatore "Sam"

August 30, 2018. Cherished son of the late James and Carmella Rizzo; loving brother of Janice Nice and Debbie (Dino) Rego; also survived by nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Mr. Rizzo was the owner of Rizzo's Barber Shop, A life member of Union Fire Company West Seneca, NY and Past President and member of the Holland Gun Club. The family will be present at the BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2085 Union Rd., West Seneca, Saturday from 1-3 pm at which time Funeral Services will take place, followed by Fire Department Honors. Please share your condolences online at www.BUSZKAFUNERALHOME.com