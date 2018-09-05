Reporters' Notebook: Sept. 5, 2018

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to comedian Bob Newhart, born on this date in 1929, “I still feel like 30, except when I try to run.”

• • •

FLIGHT PLAN – Monarch butterflies are on the move, migrating to their winter home in Mexico. The ones passing through Genesee County Park and Forest, 11095 E. Bethany Center Road, East Bethany, will lend themselves to a special program from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Saturday.

That’s when Monarchs will be tagged and released as part of a nationwide conservation project. Coordinators also will talk about their life cycle and what can be done to help them thrive. Fee is $5, $10 per family. Pre-registration is required. Call Shannon Lyaski at 585-344-1122.

• • •

DINNERS AND WINNERS – St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3512 Clinton St., West Seneca, will host a Weidner’s chicken barbecue and gift card auction from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $10 today and Thursday, $11 after that, and include homemade baked beans, macaroni salad, dessert and a beverage.

Proceeds support the church’s free monthly community dinner, its pre-school and its building fund. To make a donation for the auction, call Mark Koeppel at 440-8173.

• • •

HEAVEN SENT – Faith Community Church, 3520 Saunders Settlement Road, Sanborn, will hold its annual pet blessing from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. Pets must be on a leash or crated. There is no cost. Animals will receive a toy, treats and a certificate of blessing. Coffee, pastries and fruit will be available for the owners. For more info, call 731-3780.

• • •

WELCOME MAT – A new series of open house programs and information sessions begins from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Asbury Pointe retirement community, 50 Stahl Road, Getzville, next to Beechwood Homes. Visitors can tour the grounds, see the apartments and get answers from staff members.

Additional open houses will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Sept. 22 and Oct. 6 and from 4 to 7 p.m. Sept. 13 and Oct. 11. For more info, call 810-7522.

• • •

THINK AHEAD – Next Monday is the deadline to register for a disaster preparedness workshop at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 29 at Maryvale Presbyterian Church, 425 Maryvale Drive, Cheektowaga.

Guest speaker will be Dave Roma, a Red Cross preparedness expert. Participants will receive Red Cross training for personal and family emergencies. For reservations, call Peggy Fanning at 826-7542 or email peggyfanning@hotmail.com.

• • •

HERE TO HELP – Grace for the Journey, a support group for those who are seriously ill, their families and friends, will be held at 2 p.m. next Monday in Faith United Church of Christ, 8651 Boston State Road, Boston. All are welcome. For more info, call the church at 941-3529.

• • •

RISING STAR – Signing autographs from 6 to 7:30 p.m. next Tuesday in Bases Loaded Sports Collectibles, 794 French Road, Cheektowaga, will be Buffalo Bills rookie linebacker Tremaine Edmunds. Cost is $45 per autograph and an extra $15 for special inscriptions.

Pre-sale tickets are available at the store and items to be autographed can be dropped off in advance. For more info, call 656-0066 or visit basesny.com.

• • •

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Bill Dengler, Dave Batsford, Ryki Zuckerman, Dick Rasmus, Scott Gehl, Alan Pergament, Janine Elkin, Suzanne Belz, Jerry Schoemick, Irma Feeney Derwin, Rose Marie Simonick, Kathaleen Burke, Kaiden Hartmann, Mary Ann Lemke, Chester Nowicki, Mary Nowicki, John Starr, Melissa Evers, Clay Speidel, Sarah Cheney, Lucy Rizzo, Randy Schworm, Dave Roberts, Rose Purdy, Michael Kuczinski, Helen Kurcz, Karl Safe and Gary Bradley.

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.

The online edition of Reporters’ Notebook frequently contains items that are trimmed from the print edition, or appear there in shorter form, due to space limitations.

When space permits, Reporters’ Notebook welcomes the opportunity to share light verse on everyday topics, providing that the poems are short, 12 to 16 lines maximum.