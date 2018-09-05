REIS, Robert J.

REIS - Robert J. September 3, 2018, age 75, of West Seneca, NY. Beloved husband of 43 years to Linda M. (nee Dybalski) Reis; son of the late Francis and Mary (nee Holas) Reis; brother of Dennis (Mary) and Gary (Sue) Reis; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Thursday, September 6th from 3-7 PM at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 5090 Transit Road (south of Como Park Blvd., Depew), where Funeral Services will be held at 7 PM. Mr. Reis served in the US Army, a retiree of Arcata Graphics, enjoyed bowling and the Buffalo Bills. Flowers gratefully declined. www.sliwinskifuneralhome.com