Deaths Death Notices
REES, William J. "Bill"
REES - William J. "Bill"
September 1, 2018. Husband of the late Nancy Gramlich in 2015; father of Chris (Tim) Dombrowski, Colleen Rees, William (April) Rees, John (Christine) Rees, and Jeanette (Earl) McCullough; 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; siblings Florence (Tom) Miranda, Jim (Gloria) Rees, and late Jack and Robert Rees; several nieces and nephews. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Donations to the Alzheimer's Association, 2805 Wehrle Dr., Buffalo, NY 14221 would be appreciated. Visit pruddenandkandt.com.
Guest BookPowered by Facebook