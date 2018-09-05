REES, William J. "Bill"

September 1, 2018. Husband of the late Nancy Gramlich in 2015; father of Chris (Tim) Dombrowski, Colleen Rees, William (April) Rees, John (Christine) Rees, and Jeanette (Earl) McCullough; 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; siblings Florence (Tom) Miranda, Jim (Gloria) Rees, and late Jack and Robert Rees; several nieces and nephews. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Donations to the Alzheimer's Association, 2805 Wehrle Dr., Buffalo, NY 14221 would be appreciated. Visit pruddenandkandt.com.