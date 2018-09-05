Recovering Kyle Williams, Trent Murphy to practice with Bills

The Bills’ defensive line could be bolstered for the season opener by the return of veteran Kyle Williams and free-agent newcomer Trent Murphy.

Coach Sean McDermott said Williams and Murphy will practice as much “as tolerated” on Wednesday, but he expects both to be part of team drills. They were on the field for team drills Monday.

Williams has been sidelined since a knee injury suffered in the second preseason game against the Browns. Even if Williams plays Sunday against the Ravens, the Bills are expected to give third-round pick Harrison Phillips significant time.

Murphy has struggled with a groin injury and did not participate in any of the four preseason games.

Rookie wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud (knee) will not practice. Linebacker Julian Stanford (nose) will be listed as limited.