Pressley stuns 10-term incumbent in Massachusetts House race

By Katharine Q. Seelye

BOSTON – Ayanna Pressley upended the Massachusetts political order on Tuesday, scoring a stunning upset of 10-term Rep. Michael Capuano and positioning herself to become the first African-American woman to represent the state in Congress.

Pressley’s triumph was in sync with a restless political climate that has fueled victories for underdogs, women and minorities elsewhere this election season, and it delivered another stark message to the Democratic establishment that newcomers on the insurgent left were unwilling to wait their turn. Pressley propelled her candidacy with urgency, arguing that in the age of President Donald Trump, “change can’t wait.”

Her victory carried echoes of the surprise win in June by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who trounced a longtime House incumbent, Joseph Crowley, in New York. Pressley is also among several African-American progressives who beat expectations, and in some cases performed far better than polling projections; they include Stacey Abrams of Georgia, Andrew Gillum of Florida and Ben Jealous of Maryland, who each won the Democratic Party’s nominations for governor.

There is no Republican on the November ballot in this storied Boston-based district, which was once represented by John F. Kennedy and is one of the most left leaning in the country.

Addressing jubilant supporters at a union hall in Dorchester on Tuesday night, Pressley said: “It seems like change is on the way.”

Speaking in abnormally hushed tones, in contrast to her fiery and impassioned style on the campaign trail, she told supporters “we have together ushered in something incredible.”

“People who feel seen and heard for the first time in their lives, a stakehold in democracy and a promise for our future,” she said. “That is the real victory, that is bigger than any electoral victory. And I want to thank you all for being foot soldiers in this movement and for ushering in this change.”

Capuano conceded with barely 13 percent of the votes counted, saying: “I’m sorry it didn’t work out, but this is life, and this is OK. America’s going to be OK. Ayanna Pressley is going to be a good congresswoman, and I will tell you that Massachusetts will be well served.” Soon afterward, The Associated Press pronounced Pressley the winner.

Pressley, who in 2009 became the first black woman elected to the Boston City Council, overcame a powerful lineup of the Massachusetts political establishment. Capuano, 66, who has held the seat for 20 years, was endorsed by almost every major political figure, including Mayor Martin J. Walsh of Boston, who deployed his extensive political machine on Tuesday on Capuano’s behalf.

“This is a big wake-up call to any incumbent on the ballot in November,” said Mary Anne Marsh, a Boston-based Democratic strategist. “We’ve been in a change election cycle for years. But Trump may have opened the door for all these young candidates, women, people of color, because voters want the antithesis of him.”

Pressley’s win, the margin of victory, and the historic nature of her candidacy are sure to reverberate throughout Boston, a city whose fraught racial history is baked into its national reputation.

Pressley said Democrats throughout the state discouraged her from running against Capuano, and John Lewis, the civil rights legend and longtime Georgia congressman, held a campaign event for him in May. Yet Pressley rode a strong turnout among Boston’s minority communities toward history.

Her slogan, “change can’t wait,” was a nod to those who said her candidacy was disrupting the traditional order of Boston politics, she said. It was also a rallying cry for the state’s only minority-majority district – that it should have a representative who mirrors the community’s diversity.

Primary races for Congress in the state’s all-Democratic delegation are exceedingly rare, and Pressley, long perceived as one of her party’s rising stars, had shocked the Democratic establishment in January when she announced she was taking on the 10-term incumbent.

Only two of the state’s nine House members are women, and one is retiring. It was not until 2012 that Massachusetts elected its first woman – Elizabeth Warren – to the Senate. It has never elected a female governor.

Two other female House candidates fell short in their efforts to unseat entrenched incumbents. In the 1st District, which covers much of Western Massachusetts, Rep. Richard Neal defeated a challenge from Tahirah Amatul-Wadud, a black Muslim and civil rights lawyer. If the Democrats take the House, Neal is poised to become chairman of the Ways and Means Committee.

In the 8th District, in South Boston and parts of the South Shore, Rep. Stephen Lynch beat back a challenge from Brianna Wu, a video game developer.

State Rep. Geoff Diehl won the three-way Republican primary for the U.S. Senate, and in November will face Elizabeth Warren, who had no Democratic primary opponent. Diehl has been an outspoken supporter of Trump.

In the governor’s race, Gov. Charlie Baker, a popular Republican, defeated Scott Lively, a far-right pastor. He will face Jay Gonzalez, a Cabinet official for former Gov. Deval Patrick, who won the Democratic primary.

But perhaps one of Pressley’s biggest obstacles was Capuano’s liberal voting record, which denied her the chance to paint a stark ideological contrast with him. A reliable progressive vote, he was an early advocate of sanctuary cities, opposed the Iraq War and the Patriot Act and sat out Trump’s inauguration. Over time he funneled millions of dollars home for much-needed transit, housing and health care projects.

“The idea that she could win by out-liberaling a liberal is the most interesting,” said James Manley, who spent more than 20 years as an aide in the U.S. Senate, including with former Sen. Edward M. Kennedy.

Pressley and Capuano readily agreed they would likely vote the same way most of the time, leaving Pressley instead to shape her candidacy into a broad, multifaceted call for change.

She argued that the needs of the district had changed over time and that the overwhelming “hate” coming from the White House required more than simply voting the right way. Battling Trump and overcoming long-standing economic and racial inequities required an entire movement, she said, suggesting she was better positioned than Capuano to spearhead that effort with what she called “activist leadership.”

of us.”