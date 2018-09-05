PHILIPS, Concetta Immaculate "Connie" (Potenza)

Of Akron on August 31, 2018. Beloved mother of Sandra Berkman, Deborah Philips, Mary Beth (Stephen) Champlin, and Peter (Sharon) Philips. Cherished grandmother of eleven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and dear sister of Bette (David) Mesches. She was predeceased by her husband of over 60 years, Dr. Constantine Philips. Friends and relatives may call from 7 to 9 p.m. on Friday, September 7, 2019, at Ross Funeral Home of Akron, LLC, 10 Eckerson Ave., Akron, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Teresa's Roman Catholic Church, 5771 Buell St., Akron, NY, on Saturday, September 8, 2019, at 10 a.m. Visit www.rossakron.com.