Outdoor spaces: A look back at some we visited

This summer we launched a feature called Outdoor Spaces that ran online weekly at BuffaloNews.com and also in the Sunday Home & Style print edition.

We saw lovely porches, decks and patios at homes throughout Western New York – along with many glorious gardens. You can see some of the highlights in our photo gallery.

We're not done yet. Even though summer is drawing to a close, we will keep the feature going as often as possible.

People love to decorate their outdoor spaces for fall, and we look forward to showcasing some of them.

We also will be looking for beautiful fall gardens, cozy outdoor spots for gatherings, Halloween decor, homes dressed up for the holidays, maybe even a backyard ice rink come winter.

As always, we are eager to hear from readers. Have an outdoor space you think we should see? Send a photo and brief description to homeandstyle@buffnews.com.

[Gallery: a look at some outdoor spaces we visited.]